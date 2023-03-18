Man allegedly threatens to kill police officers at St. Patrick’s Day parade

He allegedly wrote on-line that the parade can be “a horror scene.”

A person used to be charged Friday with transmitting a danger after he allegedly threatened to kill police officers at a St. Patrick’s Day parade simply out of doors of New York City.

Ridon Kola’s alleged on-line threats have been made towards officers and the mayor of Yonkers, New York, who’re set to take part in Yonkers’ parade on Saturday, in accordance to prosecutors.

Kola allegedly wrote, “I will crucify Yonkers cops and their bosses all along McLean ave. It will be a horror scene,” in accordance to the felony grievance.

Kola lives across the finish of the parade path, in accordance to the grievance.

After Kola used to be wondered by means of government, his “conduct escalated as he continued to assure police his threats would be carried out,” Damian Williams, the U.S. lawyer for the Southern District of New York, mentioned in a observation.

A Yonkers town legit mentioned no adjustments will probably be made to Saturday’s parade, even though officers will probably be provide to be certain everyone seems to be protected.

In this March 19, 2022, record picture, bagpipers march within the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Yonkers, N.Y. Mark Vergari/The Journal News by way of USA Today Network, FILE

“I want to commend our Yonkers Police Department, FBI, NYPD, Joint Terrorism Task Force, and all agencies involved in thwarting this threat,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano mentioned in a observation.

“Yonkers is proud to host one of New York’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parades and threats like this will not intimidate us from celebrating the many contributions of our Irish American community,” the mayor added.

Kola’s on-line posts additionally “demonstrate support of radical Islamic extremism and terrorist attacks, including at least one terrorist attack committed on a public holiday,” in accordance to the felony grievance.

In a “recent threatening post,” Kola confirmed himself with an ax, in accordance to the grievance.

In this symbol launched by means of the Southern District of New York, Ridon Kola is proven in a picture posted to his Instagram account. Southern District of New York

Kola used to be ordered to be detained at his federal court docket look Friday.