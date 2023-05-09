Man allegedly hid secret camera in Royal Caribbean cruise ship bathroom: DOJ

The Justice Department lately unsealed fees in opposition to a person who allegedly put a camera inside of a rest room onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship and filmed 150 folks, together with 40 minors.

Jeremy Froias boarded a Royal Caribbean ship certain for St. Maarten, San Juan and the Bahamas, in Miami on April 29, consistent with a grievance unsealed final week in federal courtroom in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“On or about April 30, 2023, when the Harmony was navigating in international waters, Froias installed a hidden Wi-Fi camera in a public bathroom on the aft of the Harmony’s top deck, between the ‘Flow Rider’ surfing simulator and a bar,” an FBI particular agent mentioned in a prison grievance. That rest room was once a unisex rest room, consistent with courtroom paperwork.

When a passenger reported there was once a hidden camera in the toilet, safety discovered it and reviewed the micro SD card that was once inserted into the camera, which allegedly confirmed Froias adjusting the camera and connecting it to his telephone.

“The initial videos depict Froias hiding the camera and adjusting the angle of the camera, so it focuses on the area of the toilet,” the grievance says. “Froias is also seen taking his Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max out of his pocket and appears to have connected the phone to the hidden camera using Wi-Fi. Froias then exits the bathroom.”

More than 150 folks, together with 40 minors, have been noticed bare or in part bare on camera, the Justice Department alleged, some as younger as 4 or 5 years outdated.

“Individuals are seen coming into the bathroom to either use the toilet or to change into or out of swimsuits,” courtroom paperwork say. “Froias’ camera captured these individuals in various stages of undress, including capturing videos of their naked genitals, buttocks and female breasts.”

Cruise ship safety interviewed Froias, and he allegedly admitted to putting the camera in the toilet and knew it have been discovered as a result of he was once no longer ready to search out it when he went to move get it an afternoon later, courtroom paperwork state.

Froias is charged with video voyeurism and tried ownership of kid exploitation subject material. He was once launched on a $25,000 bond through a pass judgement on Monday pending trial. He did not input a plea.

The FBI set up a website for any individual who may’ve been a sufferer to file it to the company.

“The FBI believes he primarily targeted cruise ship passengers between the timeframe of April 30 and May 1, 2023, who may have used the public bathroom on the aft of the Harmony’s top deck between the ‘Flow Rider’ surfing simulator and a bar,” the shape says. “Passengers using this bathroom may have been video recorded by Froias.”

A legal professional for Froias has no longer but answered to ABC News’ request for remark.

ABC News’ Sam Sweeney contributed to this file.