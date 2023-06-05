Man admits killing French woman in drunken shooting “game” involving hunting rifle, bullet-proof vest

Bordeaux, France — In a aggravating incident, a person has been arrested in southwest France for reportedly killing a 47-year-old woman whilst enjoying a recreation drunk. According to experiences, the woman placed on a bullet-proof vest all over the sport, and then the person allegedly used his hunting rifle and shot her on Friday night time. The woman, who used to be a mom of 3, used to be discovered useless on Saturday in the village of Montpon-Menesterol in the Dordogne area.

The native prosecutor said that the suspect admitted his crime and grew to become himself into the police on Saturday. He used to be reportedly in a state of serious drunkenness when he surrendered. The fees will probably be made up our minds on Monday, mentioned prosecutor Solene Belaouar.

Two different males, elderly 18 and 20, provide on the dinner birthday celebration on Friday night time have additionally been detained for wondering. The woman is thought to have died from a abdomen wound.

It will have to be famous that in France, gun regulations are moderately strict. While adults are allowed to possess hunting rifles and shotguns with a license, handgun licensing is even stricter and simplest granted to people who can end up that the sort of firearm is necessitated for safety causes.