Man accused of raping teen who made Gopuff delivery to his Miami apartment

MIAMI – A 26-year-old guy was once arrested early Friday morning after police mentioned he raped a 16-year-old lady who made a Gopuff delivery to his Miami apartment unit.

The incident sparked outrage and raised questions concerning the protection measures in position for delivery companions. It is vital to imagine the have an effect on on sufferers and take steps to save you identical incidents.

- Advertisement -

According to the suspect’s arrest document, the sufferer made the delivery round 1:30 a.m. on the apartment construction at 300 S. Biscayne Blvd. Omar Marawan opened the door and requested the sufferer how outdated she was once. She lied and informed him she was once 20. Marawan then requested the woman for a hug and pulled her into his apartment, raped her, and carried out oral intercourse on her towards her will. Before leaving, Marawan warned the sufferer no longer to inform any person concerning the incident or he would kill her.

The sufferer in an instant knowledgeable her mom concerning the incident upon returning to the automobile. The Miami Police later arrested Marawan on fees of sexual battery on a minor and kidnapping.

The incident additionally raised issues about protection measures in position for delivery companions. It is very important to recognize the have an effect on on sufferers and take steps to save you identical incidents.

- Advertisement -

Gopuff, a well-liked delivery carrier, answered to the arrest with a remark expressing their grief over the incident. They got rid of Marawan from their platform and reassured consumers that they’re repeatedly operating in opposition to bettering the protection of delivery companions, consumers, and the group. The corporate additionally discussed that each one Gopuff delivery companions are required to be no less than 21 and aren’t intended to have others ship on their behalf.

It is vital to recognize that measures will have to be in position to offer protection to delivery companions and make sure their protection. Companies like Gopuff must prioritize protection and take motion in opposition to protective their staff.

In conclusion, this incident highlights the significance of making sure delivery companions’ protection and encourages corporations like Gopuff to step up their measures to save you identical incidents. The have an effect on on sufferers and their households will have to even be thought to be whilst making choices relating to protection protocols.