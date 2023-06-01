MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old guy from west Miami-Dade used to be arrested on a lewd and lascivious molestation price early Wednesday morning after police accused him of molesting a 14-year-old girl figuring out at a gym. The incident took place at the LA Fitness situated at 14100 SW Eighth St. within the Tamiami house on Miami-Dade County’s some distance western edge, on Tuesday evening in step with the police.

The accused, Richard Bosch, requested the minor how previous she used to be to which she spoke back along with her precise age. Bosch proceeded to lie about his age shaving two years off his actual sufficient to convenience her. According to the police record, Bosch with an obvious erection, stood in the back of the girl, after which grabbed her through the waist and forcibly lifted her.

The “frightened” girl walked away in an uncomfortable and scared state whilst Bosch adopted in the back of and “grabbed the victim’s buttocks over her clothing,” wrote the police division. A witness reported seeing Bosch following the girl across the gym and requested him if he knew her.

Police wrote that Bosch, “replied that the victim was his younger sister, then changed his answer and stated she was his cousin,” which raised alarms for the witness.

Bosch used to be later arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor. After being held in custody, he used to be granted a bond of $7,500 and launched from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, as in keeping with prison information.

