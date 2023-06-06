Man accused of flashing mother, daughters at Walmart parking lot in Pembroke Pines appears in court – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A mom and her two younger daughters had been left horrified by way of a hectic incident that happened in a parking lot in South Florida. The incident passed off when Eric Joseph Haley uncovered himself to the circle of relatives again in May whilst the mummy was once loading groceries into her automobile out of doors a Walmart retailer in Pembroke Pines.

Reports counsel that Haley, who’s now in the back of bars, faces a couple of fees for his lewd and lascivious conduct.

The pass judgement on presiding over the case denied Haley bail and set it at $50,000.

