Saturday, May 6, 2023
Man accused of attacking, sexually assaulting women at Orange County bus stops arrested

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla.A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting four women who were waiting at Orange County bus stops in Central Florida. 

Deputies said they arrested Nelson Odige on Wednesday on 15 charges stemming from the sexual assaults that happened in January and February 2023 after identifying a car of interest related to the attacks. 

Odige was under constant surveillance since the fourth attack that happened on Feb. 25. He confessed to sexually assaulting the four women at the bus stop, deputies said. 

Deputies are also asking any other victims to come forward if they have been assaulted by Odige. 

The first attack happened on Jan. 1 at 7 a.m. when a woman was waiting at a bus stop at Silver Star Road and Summer Glen Drive. 

On Feb. 2, two women told deputies they were violently attacked by a masked man who was armed with a gun at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive. Both attacks happened within 45 minutes of one another. 

The man approached both women at gunpoint and demanded money from them. “Then the attacks turned sexually violent.”

A couple of weeks later, another woman reported to deputies that she was sexually assaulted at a bus stop near N. Hiawassee Road at Hennepin Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. The man was again wearing a mask and had a gun. 

Odige’s cell phone placed him at all three of the crime scenes. Footage also showed him driving through a nearby intersection several times between 4:38 a.m. and 5:45 a.m., a pattern that deputies said they observed in the previous attacks. 

He was also captured on other surveillance video footage that shows him parking his car in a plaza then approaching the bus stops.  

Odige was booked into the Orange County Jail with no bond. 

