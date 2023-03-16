Macron shuns parliament to raise French retirement age

PARIS — PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron imposed a extremely unpopular invoice elevating the retirement age from 62 to 64 on Thursday through shunning parliament and invoking a unique constitutional energy.

Lawmakers had been shouting, their voices shaking with emotion as Macron made the dangerous transfer, which is anticipated to cause fast motions of no-confidence in his govt. Riot police vehicles zoomed through outdoor the National Assembly, their sirens wailing.

The proposed pension adjustments have triggered main moves and protests around the nation since January. Macron, who made it the flagship of his 2d time period, argued the reform is wanted to stay the pension machine from diving into deficit as France’s inhabitants ages and lifestyles expectancy lengthens.

The choice to invoke the particular energy was once made all through a Cabinet assembly on the Elysee presidential palace, only some mins earlier than the scheduled vote, as a result of Macron had no ensure of a majority in France’s decrease area of parliament.

Then, as Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne attempted to officially announce the verdict on the National Assembly, leftist participants broke into the Marseillaise, the French nationwide anthem, delaying her speech. The speaker had to in brief droop the consultation to repair order.

“Today, there’s uncertainty” about whether or not a majority would have voted for the invoice “through only some votes,” Borne explained. “We cannot take the risk to see 175 hours of parliamentary debate collapse … We cannot gamble on the future of our pensions. That reform is necessary,” she said.

Borne said her government is accountable to the parliament, prompting boos from the ranks of the opposition.

“In a couple of days, I haven’t any doubts … there will likely be one or a number of no-confidence motions. There will in fact be a correct vote and subsequently the parliamentary democracy could have the remaining say,” she added.

Lawmakers on the left and far right quickly confirmed their next moves.

Marine Le Pen said her National Rally party would file a no-confidence motion, and Communist lawmaker Fabien Roussel said a motion is “ready” on the left.

“The mobilization will continue,” Roussel said. “This reform must be suspended.”

To be adopted, a no-confidence motion needs to be approved by at least half the seats at the lower house — that is 287 now. In such case, which would be a first since 1962, the government would have to resign.

If no-confidence motions don’t succeed, the pension bill would be considered adopted.

Earlier Thursday, the Senate adopted the bill in a 193-114 vote, a tally that was largely expected since the conservative majority of the upper house of parliament favors raising the retirement age.

Macron’s alliance lost its parliamentary majority last year, forcing the government to count on conservative lawmakers to pass the bill. Leftists and far-right lawmakers are strongly opposed and conservatives are divided, which made the outcome unpredictable.

The French leader wants to raise the retirement age so workers put more money into the system, which the government says is on course to run a deficit.

Macron has promoted the pension changes as central to his vision for making the French economy more competitive. The reform would raise the minimum pension age and require 43 years of work to earn a full pension, amid other measures.

Nearly 500,000 people protested against the bill around the country Wednesday.

Economic challenges have prompted widespread unrest across Western Europe. In Britain on Wednesday, teachers, junior doctors and public transport staff were striking for higher wages to match rising prices. And Spain’s leftist government joined with labor unions to announce a “historic” deal to save its pension system by raising social security costs for higher wage earners.

Associated Press individuals come with Barbara Surk in Nice and Elaine Ganley in Paris.