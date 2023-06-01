Mac Jones embracing new OC Bill O’Brien; Patriots QB talks up rising second-year wide receiver





The New England Patriots made an important improve this offseason with the arriving of Bill O’Brien, who is ready to function the group’s offensive coordinator. In 2022, the membership’s offensive method used to be lackluster, led via Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. O’Brien has prior to now labored because the group’s OC beneath Head Coach Bill Belichick, and is understood for bringing a extra conventional solution to the sport. This must assist quarterback Mac Jones jump again from a troublesome 2022 season, the place he regressed after a promising rookie yr.

As the Patriots start to set the root for the 2023 season with OTAs, Jones appears to be meshing smartly with O’Brien. He advised journalists after a tradition that “everything he’s done so far has been really good. I think the communication is the most important part, and trust.” Jones additionally gave credit to O’Brien for doing a very good activity of controlling the room and ensuring everyone seems to be at the identical web page.

Even although Jones and O’Brien were not at Alabama on the identical time, they did have a minor running dating when Jones helped O’Brien ease into the Crimson Tide’s offense whilst he used to be getting ready for the NFL Draft. The two are actually running on construction chemistry and accept as true with.

Jones may be construction chemistry together with his pass-catchers, together with second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton, who used to be reportedly closely concerned throughout Wednesday’s OTA consultation. Jones praised Thornton for being rapid, sensible, and possessing sturdy palms. Thornton stuck simply 22 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns final season, but when he could make a Year 2 bounce in O’Brien’s new offense, Jones and the Patriots might be poised to have a extra decent offense in 2023.

The Patriots’ addition of O’Brien as their offensive coordinator has created a lot pleasure for the impending season. With a conventional method and a promising younger quarterback in Jones, the group has the entire makings of a a success season forward.



