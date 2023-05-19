Louisville police search for inmate who escaped through car window then briefly kidnapped 2

Norman Wolfe, 31, escaped through the again window of a police car Thursday.

Louisville police are looking out for a convicted felon who escaped police custody on Thursday and then briefly kidnapped two other people, forcing them to force him away.

A Kentucky deputy jailer was once transporting Norman Wolfe, 31, when he kicked out the again window of an unmarked police car and jumped onto Interstate 265 on Thursday, in step with police.

Once he escaped the car, Wolfe started working throughout a number of lanes of visitors on I-265, dressed in orange clothes, in step with police.

Upon additional investigation, police discovered that the inmate kidnapped two sufferers and compelled them to force him to River Road and Edith Avenue in a while after his get away.

Both sufferers have been discovered unhurt, in step with police.

As of Friday morning, Wolfe was once nonetheless at the run, in step with police. Area companies and faculties had been steered to take precautions because the search continues.

Booking photograph of Norman Wolfe. Louisville Metro Police

“LMPD’s Investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal,” Louisville police stated in a commentary.

Prior to his get away, Wolfe was once going through new fees of first- and third-degree housebreaking; fleeing and evading police; and a convicted felon in ownership of a handgun.

Anyone who sees Wolfe is suggested not to way him and contact 911.