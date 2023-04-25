Los Angeles DA seeks victims of man accused of impersonating doctor

Prosecutors declare Stephan Gevorkian practiced with out right kind credentials.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is calling for victims of a man accused of impersonating a doctor to return ahead.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, used to be charged with 5 prison counts of working towards drugs and not using a certification, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

“Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician,” District Attorney George Gascón stated in a commentary. Gevorkian allegedly practiced drugs and not using a license on hundreds of other people for a number of years, the DA’s place of work stated.

The DA’s place of work requested for any individual who believes they have been a sufferer on this case to name the Consumer Protection hotline at 213-257-2465.

According to the DA, an investigator, posing undercover, gained consulting from Gevorkian in November 2022 at Pathways Medical in North Hollywood.

“The business conducts blood tests on patients, advises them on treatments and offers treatment for serious conditions including cancer and viral infections,” the DA’s place of work stated.

Officials allege that, throughout the session, Gevorkian didn’t correctly deal with peculiar hormone ranges that would counsel a significant clinical factor.

Gevorkian’s lawyer, Justin E. Sterling, stated they’ve no remark when reached via ABC News.

A initial listening to is scheduled for May 24, the DA’s place of work stated.

The California Department of Consumer Affairs is investigating the case.