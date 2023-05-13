LOOK: Knicks fans deface Julius Randle poster outside Madison Square Garden after Game 6 loss to Heat

A bunch of New York Knicks fans pissed off after their season-ending loss to the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals took out their angst on Julius Randle, defacing and stomping on his poster outside of Madison Square Garden on Friday evening. The incident happened as fans had been leaving MSG’s watch celebration for Game 6 by which Randle didn’t carry out smartly.

Randle, a two-time All-Star and an All-NBA Third Team variety this previous season, scored simply 15 issues on 3-for-14 capturing, a stat line that integrated a paltry 1 of seven from 3-point vary. The loss of manufacturing from Randle and several other of the Knicks’ different stars doomed them to a 96-92 loss to finish their playoff run regardless of the heroics and particular person brilliance of Jalen Brunson, who scored 41 issues to drive an in depth recreation.

After the sport, a bunch of fans had been noticed at Madison Square Garden stomping on a poster of Randle that had already been defaced with the phrases “Trade me!” accompanied via a smiley face with its tongue protruding.

Randle, who signed a four-year, $117 million deal to sign up for the Knicks in 2019, has had a sophisticated dating with the difficult New York marketplace. In 2022, Randle spoke back to boos via Knicks fans via giving a thumbs down gesture after rallying a 25-point comeback to victory, a gesture that he later mentioned was once one to “shut the f–k up“.

Fan frustration with Randle over the Knicks’ go out from the playoffs didn’t pop out of nowhere, because the crew’s All-Star disillusioned regardless of the Knicks as an entire having their easiest postseason run in a complete decade. In two rounds of playoff basketball, Randle averaged most effective 16.6 issues and eight.3 rebounds on 37.4 % capturing.