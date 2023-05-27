LOOK: Auburn spawns social media trend with Buc-ee’s football recruiting pitch

Every league is a copycat league at the present time, and that incorporates social media advertising and marketing. When three-star wide receiver recruit Ernest Campbell tweeted out a graphic touting Auburn’s proximity to Buc-ee’s, he had no thought what he used to be beginning.

As a part of their recruiting pitch to Campbell, Auburn sought after the younger wideout to grasp that he would now not be a ways from Buc-ee’s, a well-liked gasoline and comfort retailer chain all the way through SEC nation. Campbell grew up in Texas, the place there are a lot of Buc-ee’s places, however Auburn is the one SEC the town that the beaver calls house.

Campbell tweeted out the recruiting graphic that the Tigers despatched him, and numerous different groups adopted go well with.

One of the primary to leap at the trend used to be Ole Miss head trainer Lane Kiffin, who famous that Oxford is the one SEC college with a close-by Chevron that sells rooster on a stick.

After that, it used to be a free-for-all. USF head trainer Alex Golesh boasted in regards to the on-campus Publix, Memphis bragged in regards to the Bass Pro Shops pyramid, and South Carolina sought after recruits to grasp that they might get postgame foods at Waffle House and Bojangle’s. Even the MLB’s Seattle Mariners were given in at the act.

USF Bulls

Memphis Tigers

South Carolina Gamecocks

Seattle Mariners

There had been many copycats, and there might be extra. However, Auburn merits credit for being first to the punch.