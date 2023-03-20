Longhorns Daily News: With Zeke Elliott’s release, are Dallas Cowboys aiming for Texas alum Bijan Robinson?

Plus: Wow, what a weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys lately launched long-time working again Ezekiel Elliott, probably opening the door for the so-called America’s Team to draft Texas Longhorns alum Bijan Robinson within the NFL Draft’s first spherical subsequent month. Baylor Bears alum and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III for sure thinks which may be the case, as you’ll see beneath.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: When the Texas girls play larger, they’re typically higher

Austin American-Statesman: Texas guard Sonya Morris explains her long absence from the courtroom

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Even sooner than his NFL tens of millions, Bijan Robinson has earned it

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Rodney Terry has delivered, now Texas must rent him for just right

Austin American-Statesman: With Big 12 play drawing near, Texas shakes up its pitching rotation

Dallas Morning News: ‘Battle-tested’ Texas Longhorns savor the insanity, go back to the Sweet 16

Dallas Morning News: National response to Texas’ win over Penn State: ‘The Dylan Disu game’

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ win over Penn State: Horns earn 1st Sweet Sixteen berth since 2008







Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Longhorns in Sweet 16, Terry’s long term and a soccer’s go back to spring drills

Inside Texas: Chris Del Conte has a very powerful resolution to make

Inside Texas: Midwest Region: A have a look at the Sweet 16

Inside Texas: IT Week in Review: UT gamers endorse Rodney Terry, the most efficient model of Dylan Disu, Xavier, baseball

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas opens as a 4-point favourite over Xavier

Quick ideas from 2 Texas’ Round of 32 win over 10 Penn State

No. 2-seed Texas advances to the Sweet 16 with 71-66 win over No. 10-seed Penn State

No. 2-seed Texas vs. No. 10-seed Penn State gamethread

Texas sweeps New Orleans with 9-3 win

Texas surges previous New Orleans for 15-1 victory

Texas defeats New Orleans 3-1

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Wiltfong Whiparound: Five-stars taking weekend visits

247Sports: Five-star DE Colin Simmons talks about his upcoming visits

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Latest on best ability place objectives, new identify for junior day, out-of-state guests

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Texas Tech assistant Al Pinkins becoming a member of Chris Beard’s group of workers at Ole Miss, document says

Our Daily Bears: Baylor’s season ends with 85-76 loss to Creighton

Frogs O’ War: TCU Baseball Series Recap: Oklahoma

Frogs O’ War: TCU 81, Gonzaga 84: Dream denied

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia baseball staff dominates Appalachian State

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State is Sweet 16 sure after defeating Kentucky, 75-69

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas falls to Arkansas

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The easiest and worst from Day 4 of March Madness

SB Nation: Arkansas’ shirtless, sweaty Sweet 16 run survived on razor-thin margins of March Madness

SB Nation: Shut up and benefit from the Sacramento Kings

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

It used to be a large weekend for the women after their win over ECU. Now, directly to Louisville.

