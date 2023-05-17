Longhorns Daily News: Texas football ranked atop post-spring practice power rankings

Plus: Texas baseball takes on West Virginia this night
The hype for the 2023 Texas Longhorns football crew is development.
In truth, On3 lately awarded Texas the highest spot in its newest post-spring power rankings.
From Inside Texas: “Texas is loaded, returning of the better offensive lines, tight ends and receiver rooms in the country, plus Sarkisian likes the development he’s seen from quarterback Quinn Ewers this offseason. They bring back six starters on defense, too, led by All-American linebacker Jaylan Ford.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Guillemette’s contagious power brings self belief to Texas baseball
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas rookies golfers on target to protect nationwide championship
Dallas Morning News: Texas is the one crew in two of ESPN’s marquee football matchups for 2023
247Sports: Morning Brew: With Alabama recreation to kick off in top time, Texas faces a enormous problem
Inside Texas: Ready for Austin: 2023 OL Trevor Goosby
Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian on what Trill Carter brings to the Longhorn protection
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Five-star RB Jerrick Gibson finds best 5 colleges
Texas time table updates for Alabama, Oklahoma video games
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: EYBL Dallas: Five-star ahead Liam McNeeley recaps his professional consult with to Texas
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Wednesday recruiting intel
Inside Texas: Zina Umeozulu to consult with Texas formally in June
Inside Texas: 2024 LSU devote Joseph Stone units Texas professional consult with
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Who are the Big 12 avid gamers to observe after spring practice?
Frogs O’ War: Baseball: TCU downs Texas State to increase win streak
Rock Chalk Talk: Parker Braun will switch to Kansas