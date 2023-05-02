Long-unfinished blue Strip tower sets date for grand opening

A hovering blue-glass hotel that has sat empty and unfinished for just about 20 years at the Las Vegas Strip is now set to open its doorways to the general public in December

LAS VEGAS — A hovering blue-glass tower that has sat empty for greater than a decade at the Las Vegas Strip — throughout the Great Recession and an unheard of pandemic that close down the famed vacationer hall for months — is ready to open its doorways to the general public in December because the playing middle’s newest hotel and on line casino.

Company executives for Fontainebleau Las Vegas made the announcement Tuesday morning, greater than a yr after the corporate publicly set a function to open earlier than the top of 2023.

In a observation, leader running officer Colleen Birch mentioned the long-awaited hotel at the north finish of the Strip represents “a rich heritage of luxury hospitality, chic elegance and unforgettable experiences.” The announcement marked the beginning of hiring efforts for a 3,700-room resort and casino that is expected to create thousands of jobs.

Named after Miami Beach’s 1950s-era Fontainebleau hotel, the luxury resort is one of the tallest buildings in Las Vegas.

Construction on the 67-story Fontainebleau Las Vegas began in 2007 amid the U.S. real estate bubble and was expected at the time to open in October 2009, but work stopped when it went bankrupt during the Great Recession. The project stalled for years.

In the decade that followed the original project’s collapse, ownership changed hands several times. In 2018, the resort even got a new name, Drew Las Vegas, after Steven Witkoff and Miami-based investment firm New Valley LLC bought it for $600 million. But the rebranded project was short-lived: Construction was suspended in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic triggered Nevada’s statewide shutdown.

A year later, the blue tower project came full circle after it was reacquired by Jeffrey Soffer, one of the original Fountainebleau Las Vegas developers. At the time, Soffer estimated the property was 75% complete and said it was in “mint condition.”

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to finish what we started and finally introduce the iconic Fontainebleu brand into one of the world’s largest hospitality destinations,” Soffer mentioned in past due 2021.