Long Story Short: Proposed Rule Would Out Gay Students

Jennifer Palmer has been following new rules proposed by the State Education Department addressing school library content and student identity at school. Jennifer (11:55) shares what she heard last week from public hearings on the rules.

Also:

Reporter Paul Monies (0:37) has been following the money on the state’s $1.87 billion share of federal coronavirus relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act. His latest story looks at the pace of spending that money.

Keaton Ross’ latest story for Oklahoma Watch examines a legislative proposal that seeks to clarify when Oklahomans convicted of a felony have their voting rights restored. He shares his reporting (5:22) on confusion with the current law, who is trying to change it and why.

Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.