As a legend runs his final marathon, a emerging star races his first. At the grand outdated age of 40, Mo Farah shall be masking 26.2 miles for the general time in London on Sunday.

But his 25-year-old British compatriot Emile Cairess is making his debut over the space – and has the four-time Olympic champion in his sights.

Asked if he may just beat Farah, Cairess instructed Mail Sport: ‘Definitely. I have no idea what form he’s in, however I’m a racer and I’m looking to beat as many guys as I will be able to. If Mo is certainly one of them, then it simply so occurs to be.’

Cairess, who began out below Farah’s outdated trainer Alan Storey, has most effective raced the Team GB hero as soon as ahead of.

That was once in the European 10,000m Cup in 2021, when he completed simply 2.55sec at the back of Farah, who was once memorably crushed by means of every other Brit, Marc Scott, the primary time he had ever misplaced to a team-mate in his favoured tournament.

Cairess then equalled Farah’s 10km nationwide highway document final yr, whilst final month he broke the European 10-mile document of Richard Nerukar, who studied on the similar faculty as him in Bradford.

And now he’s taking a step up in distance, Cairess admits Farah’s marathon milestones are on his thoughts.

‘He has set excellent British information in the part and the marathon, so they’re without a doubt objectives in the longer term,’ he mentioned. ‘If I may just get the ones someday, that may be a large fulfillment.’

To put into context the age distinction between the duo, when Farah gained the primary of his six international titles again in 2011, Cairess had simply completed 74th in the English Schools Cross-Country Championships.

In 2012, Cairess completed twenty fourth in the Mini London Marathon – a three-mile junior race the day ahead of the primary tournament – as Farah gained double gold on the Olympics in the similar town.

‘I take into account gazing him win the ten,000m at London 2012 at my buddy’s area,’ mentioned Cairess. ‘It was once an excellent reminiscence and I take into account pondering it was once implausible to look a British man on the best. He impressed a large number of folks to get into working.

‘But if you find yourself more youthful, it isn’t in point of fact relatable. The pace and degree he was once working at, it seems like a special recreation. I used to be extra having a look at guys successful the West Yorkshire cross-country and pondering, ‘One day, I want I may just win that’.

‘It’s most effective as I’ve were given older and I’ve were given higher than I will be able to in point of fact admire simply how excellent Mo was once. The speeds are loopy and unbelievable. He was once implausible.’

It is why Cairess admits it’s going to be a ‘huge honour’ to face at the similar place to begin as Farah on the London Marathon, and why he relished sharing a level with him at a pre-race media tournament on Thursday.

‘Numerous folks would pay to spend 5 mins with him, so it is implausible to be in his corporate,’ he mentioned.

‘When we have been taking footage at Buckingham Palace, there should were 100 folks all covered up simply gazing him. You type of realise the magnitude of what a large superstar he’s.’

This shall be Farah’s fourth London Marathon and primary in 3 years. His absolute best end result was once a third-place end in 2018, the similar yr he gained the Chicago Marathon in a British document 2hr 05min 11sec.

Farah and Cairess might not be difficult for the highest spots in a males’s elite race which options 4 of 5 quickest marathon runners in historical past – Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya and Ethiopians Kenenisa Bekele, Birhanu Legese and Mosinet Geremew.

The protecting champion is Kenyan Amos Kipruto and he is making an attempt to overcome the path document of 2 hours, two mins, 37 seconds.

But for Cairess, lately marks just the beginning of what he hopes proves to be a protracted and a success marathon profession. ‘I do not need to construct an excessive amount of power as a result of it is my first one,’ he added.

‘I feel I must without a doubt be below 2hr 10min however I can be a good bit sooner. I without a doubt suppose the marathon is the place my long run lies. If the whole lot is going smartly, I will be able to try to be aggressive on the Paris Olympics.’