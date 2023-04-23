London Marathon men’s winner Kelvin Kiptum BREAKS course record

- Advertisement -

Kelvin Kiptum smashed the London Marathon course record with a super run to win within the capital on Sunday afternoon.

The Kenyan triumphed with an out of this world time of 2hrs 01mins 27secs.

That run is the quickest ever in London, and the second one quickest of all time – handiest at the back of Kenyan veteran Eliud Kipchoge’s all-time effort of 1hr 59mins 40secs in Vienna in 2019.

Kiptum, 23, drained in opposition to the tip and overlooked out on Kipchoge’s global record by way of simply 18 seconds.

However, there can be no fairytale end for Mo Farah in his closing London Marathon and doubtlessly his ultimate ever main race.

British veteran Farah, 40, used to be surpassed by way of fellow Brits Emile Cairess and Phil Sesemann following a promising begin to end in 9th.

But it used to be a super day for Cairess, who got here 6th on his marathon debut and posted an especially first rate time of 2hrs 08 minutes 07secs – making him the third-fastest British guy in historical past.

While Sifan Hassan used to be a marvel winner of the ladies’s race on her debut over the space. The Ethiopian-born Dutch athlete’s victory used to be all of the extra outstanding as a result of she fell method off the tempo, clutching her hip, across the 15-mile mark.

But Hassan, who’s the 5,000 and 10,000 metres Olympic champion, reeled within the leaders with 3 miles to head.

The 30-year-old then survived making a large number of gathering a drink from a water station, however recovered once more or even introduced rival Yalemzerf Yehualaw, closing yr’s winner, a swig from her bottle.

Being a monitor athlete gave Hassan a definite merit in a dash end and he or she pulled clear of Alemu Megertu and Peres Jepchirchir down The Mall, coming house in two hours 18 mins and 33 seconds.

Former Olympic middle-distance runner Steve Cram used to be gobsmacked at Hassan’s triumph. ‘Sifan Hassan has executed one thing that no one may ever have anticipated,’ he mentioned. ‘She used to be suffering, she used to be grabbing her hip, preventing to stretch it off.

‘She would were dreaming of simply completing. She can infrequently imagine it, this would possibly simply be the most productive luck of her lifestyles.’

While British icon Sir Mo Farah completed 9th after being surpassed by way of two compatriots past due on