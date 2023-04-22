London Marathon 2023: Start time, route, road closures and protest updates

This 12 months’s London Marathon is ready to happen this Sunday, with round 50,000 runners set to compete.

For the previous 3 years, the development has taken position in October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2022, Kenyan long-distance runner Amos Kipruto received the boys’s race in 2:04.39. Ethiopian runner Yalemzerf Yehualaw recovered from a overdue fall to provide a dominant efficiency within the girls’s race and clinch gold.

With the marathon because of get underway this weekend, there were some considerations about protestors following the hot incident on the World Snooker Championship.

But what time does the marathon get started? And what is the direction? Mail Sport supplies all of the solutions beneath.

Kenyan runner Amos Kipruto received the 2022 males's race with a time of two:04.39

Yalemzerf Yehualaw recovered from a overdue fall to win the ladies's race closing 12 months

When is the London Marathon?

This 12 months’s London Marathon will happen on Sunday, April 23.

The match will likely be hung on its conventional date for the primary time since 2019. For the former 3 years, the race came about in October.

Every 12 months, the marathon will get underway at round 9am and lasts all day.

Runners who end the development past the seven-hour cut-off length is not going to obtain a medal.

What is the direction?

The London Marathon direction has most commonly remained the similar since 1981.

Those competing will get started in Greenwich, which serves because the impartial location for measuring all time zones world wide.

At across the midway level, runners will go the Cutty Sark and the Shard ahead of crossing Tower Bridge.

They will then run alongside Victoria Embankment to Westminster, passing the London Eye, ahead of heading within the course of Canary Wharf.

Heading into the overall stretch, runners will go Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament. They will then flip onto The Mall and head against the end line, which is located close to Buckingham Palace.

This 12 months, round 50,000 runners are set to try the 26.2 mile route

How to look at

The London Marathon will likely be proven continue to exist BBC One. It has been the host broadcaster of the development since its first ever race.

Coverage of the elite races will get started at 8:30am, with their major display starting at 10am.

Fans may also be capable of watch the development by means of BBC iPlayer.

Is Sir Mo Farah competing?

After pulling out of closing 12 months’s marathon because of damage, Sir Mo Farah showed that he’ll be competing on Sunday.

The four-time Olympic champion printed that the London Marathon would be the closing of his occupation.

Farah will likely be 40 by the point the London Marathon takes position and he’ll be in search of one closing hurrah in entrance of his house lovers.

What’s been mentioned?

Heading into Sunday’s marathon, Farah printed that there could be a ‘little bit of tears and emotion’ after the race.

‘Sunday it is going to be my closing marathon in the case of simply being real looking,’ he mentioned at a contemporary press convention.

‘It will likely be my closing marathon. It would possibly not be my closing race however in the case of marathon, the London Marathon will likely be my closing.

‘I began the mini-marathon right here so for me it’ll be reasonably emotional. I be mindful (when I used to be) 14-years-old, I used to be right here observing nice athletes working at the Sunday and I used to be right here collaborating within the mini-marathon.

‘The strengthen, the folks popping out in London, I feel that may get to me however I will be able to check out now not consider it and run. After the race perhaps there could be a bit of of tears and emotion.’

Sir Mo Farah printed that there could be a ‘little bit of tears and emotion’ after the race on Sunday

Road closures

With the marathon set to get underway on Sunday, there will likely be a number of road closures in position all over the day.

Most roads are anticipated to be closed till the early afternoon, whilst different spaces around the capital is not going to open up till the night time.

The complete road closures for the 2023 London Marathon are as adopted:

Charlton Way, Greenwich: 4am to 1pm

Shooters Hill Road: 4am to 1pm

St John’s Park: 4am to 1pm

Charlton Park Road: 4am to 1pm

Old Dover Road: 4am to 1pm

Little Heath: 7am to 1pm

Charlton Park Lane: 7am to 1pm

Artillery Place: 7am to 1pm

John Wilson Street: 7am to 1pm

Woolwich Church Street: 7am to 2pm

Woolwich Road: 7am to 2pm

Trafalgar Road: 7am to 3pm

Creek Road: 7am to 3pm

Evelyn Street: 8am to 4pm

Surrey Quays Road: 8am to 4pm

Salter Road: 8am to 4pm

Brunel Road: 8am to 4pm

Jamaica Road: 8am to 4pm

Tower Bridge: 8am to 7pm

The Highway (south facet): 8am to 7pm

Narrow Street: 8am to 7pm

Westferry Road: 8am to 7pm

East Ferry Road: 8am to 7pm

Marsh Wall: 8am to 7pm

North Colonnade: 8am to 7pm

Poplar High Street: 8am to 7pm

Commercial Road: 8am to 7pm

The Highway (north facet): 8am to 7pm

Byward Street: 7.30am to eight.30pm

Upper Thames Street: 7.30am to eight.30pm

Victoria Embankment: 7.30am to eight.30pm

Birdcage Walk (westbound): 6am on April 21 to May 18

Birdcage Walk (eastbound): 7.30am on April 22 to May 18

With the race on Sunday, there will likely be a number of road closures in position all over the day

Protest updates

An eco-rift has damaged out between Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil – dubbed the ‘War of the Wazzocks’ – over whether or not to disrupt the London Marathon.

Just Stop Oil has promised to disrupt carrying occasions after storming the World Snooker Championship on Monday.

Extinction Rebellion, additionally identified for its stunts blockading roads or individuals gluing themselves to streets and structures, has been transparent that it does now not need the London Marathon and its 50,000 members being disrupted as a result of it will be a PR crisis.

London Marathon director Hugh Brasher has eased fears the race might be disrupted through protests after receiving assurances from Extinction Rebellion.

‘I’ve come from a gathering with Extinction Rebellion, they’re going to be uniquely asking all their members to assist guard the London Marathon,’ he mentioned.

This Sunday’s race might be overshadowed through protests after Just Stop Oil had promised to disrupt carrying occasions after storming the World Snooker Championship on Monday

‘To do one thing which is exclusive of their historical past, to offer protection to what is among the crown jewels of British game.’

Brasher additionally printed that he hopes Just Oil and different organisations will ‘pay attention’ to what they’re announcing.

‘I believe Extinction Rebellion, they’ve been very transparent of what they’re doing and why. I am hoping Just Stop Oil and the opposite organisations pay attention to what we say’, he added.

‘The London Marathon is exclusive, we run for blank air, this is so essential in what we do.’