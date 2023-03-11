LLC 2023 [WATCH]: Shahid Afridi checks upon Gautam Gambhir after the latter gets hit on the helmet

Gautam Gambhir‘s India Maharajas and Shahid Afridi‘s Asia Lions squared off with each other in the inaugural match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday (March 10). Although Gambhir and Afridi are known for their fierce rivalry, a heartwarming incident took place during the match where the latter checked upon the well-being of India’s veteran big name.

Electing to bat first, the Asia staff posted a difficult general of 165/6 of their allocated 20 overs, courtesy of Misbah ul Haq‘s brilliant 73 runs off just 50 balls. Upul Tharanga also contributed well, with 40 runs off 39 deliveries. Meanwhile, Parvinder Awana and Stuart Binny emerged out to be the most successful bowlers for India, taking two wickets each while conceding 31 and 22 runs, respectively.

Chasing a target of 166 runs, the Indian side got off to a decent start, with skipper Gambhir scoring a half-century (54 runs off 39 balls). However, the team lost wickets at regular intervals, and despite Irfan Pathan‘s quickfire cameo of 19, they could only manage to score 156/8 in 20 overs and eventually lost the contest by nine runs. Sohail Tanvir was the pick of the bowlers for the Asian side as he scalped three wickets for his team and gave away just 27 runs.

Apart from the thrilling clash, fans and viewers also loved the heartwarming gesture of the Asia team’s skipper Afridi who walked as much as Gambhir and requested if the 41-year-old opener used to be superb after getting hit on the helmet.

In the twelfth over of India’s batting, Asia bowler Abdul Razzaq produced a supply that Gambhir attempted to hit in opposition to the superb leg boundary however ended up deflecting the white leather-based onto his helmet. The 46-year-old former Pakistan captain quickly after the taking place approached the Delhi cricketer and requested if he used to be alright. The incident has ever since long past viral on the web, and Afridi is receiving numerous reward from cricket fans on social media.

Here’s the video:

