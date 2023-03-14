Liverpool eye swoop for £87m star

Liverpool have joined the race to signal medical Juventus ahead Dusan Vlahovic, who’s touted through a large number of most sensible Premier League and European outfits, in line with stories.





What’s the most recent on Vlahovic to Liverpool?

Previous claims from Italy on the backend of remaining yr prompt that the Reds have been hoping to entice the 23-year-old to Anfield on the finish of the marketing campaign, however the £35m January switch of Cody Gakpo calmed rumours of additional offensive incomings.

And now, in line with CalcioMercato, Liverpool are proceeding their pastime and now actively pursuing a transfer for the Serbian striker, who’s discontented with lifestyles in Turin following the membership’s monetary struggles and next 15-point deduction.

Vlahovic is these days valued at £75m as in line with the document.

Is Vlahovic very similar to Haaland?

The Merseyside outfit’s supervisor Jurgen Klopp might be all too conscious about the burning want for reinforcements after a trying out marketing campaign that has left the previously unrelenting squad dealing with a fight to qualify for subsequent season’s Champions League.

Hailed as “prolific” through skill scout Jacek Kulig, Vlahovic has made a convincing begin to his lifestyles at the main level, rising to prominence with Fiorentina and scoring 49 objectives from 108 appearances sooner than making the £67m transfer to Juventus, the place he has discovered fortunes quite tougher to come back through in plundering simply 19 moves from 47 video games.

Regardless, he’s a deadly software and person who has netted ten objectives from his first 19 global appearances, with journalist Carlo Garganese even going so far as proclaiming the phenom to be a “monster”.

As in line with FBref, the £220k-per-week gem ranks a number of the most sensible 14% of attackers in Europe for general pictures in line with 90, indicating he bears a continuing and hungry nature that might swimsuit the powerful and high-voltage soccer Klopp seeks to enforce.

Serbian FA president Nenad Bjekovic even mentioned the ace is “better and more complete than Haaland“, with Manchester City’s Norwegian sensation scoring a exceptional 34 objectives from 35 fixtures since his £51m liberate clause used to be paid to Borussia Dortmund remaining summer time, ranking top-of-the-line 1% of strikers in Europe’s most sensible 5 leagues for objectives in line with 90.

Haaland has been a gadget in entrance of purpose, possessing a medical prowess that has quite refrained from the Reds this time period, who’ve scored 20 objectives fewer than the Cityzens within the league this season.

It’s additionally price noting that stalwart Roberto Firmino is anticipated to go away from Anfield upon the expiry of his contract on the finish of the time period, having been instrumental within the aspect’s fresh good fortune, scoring 108 objectives and serving 79 assists from 355 outings.

While Liverpool’s seasonal signings of Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, the latter signing for a club-record £85m, there’s a discernible loss of fluidity and verve that used to be as soon as so innately embedded in Klopp’s machine, and Vlahovic would possibly simply be the ‘prolific’ and Haaland-like presence to re-light the hearth.