Limo company employee found guilty of manslaughter in the upstate New York crash that killed 20 people

Nauman Hussain walks outdoor right through a wreck in the trial in Schoharie, New York, on May 1.





CNN

—



A limousine company employee who government say employed the motive force concerned in a 2018 limo spoil that killed 20 people in upstate New York used to be found guilty Wednesday of 20 counts of manslaughter.

Nauman Hussain, who’s the son of the limo company’s proprietor, used to be convicted in a jury trial of manslaughter in the 2d stage for each and every one who died – the motive force, all 17 passengers and two pedestrians – in the crash in Schoharie, New York.

- Advertisement -

Police in the past described Hussain as an “operator” for the company, Prestige Limousine Chauffeur Service.

The limo, a 2001 Ford Excursion that used to be transformed right into a limousine, used to be wearing 17 birthday celebration visitors when it went previous a forestall signal, and crashed right into a parked car – an SUV that then struck the two pedestrians – on October 6, 2018, government said. The changed limo ended up in a ravine, officers mentioned. It used to be the deadliest US transportation accident in almost a decade.

Hussain had hired the limo driver, Scott Lisinicchia, regardless of understanding that Lisinicchia didn’t have the suitable license to be riding the limo, in line with a felony complaint.

- Advertisement -

The grievance additionally mentioned Hussain knew or will have to have identified the changed Ford had mechanical and protection deficiencies, together with some that would have affected the brakes.

The limo had failed inspection only a month earlier than the crash and “was not supposed to be on the road,” New York ‘s then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo mentioned two days after the spoil.

The limousine used to be going over 100 mph earlier than it crashed, a 2020 document from the National Transportation Safety Board found.

The brakes hadn’t been adequately maintained, and even though the motive force had most likely carried out the brakes previous to the crash, the “brake system failed to effectively slow the limousine,” the NTSB’s document mentioned.

The document concluded that the possible purpose of the crash used to be “Prestige Limousine and Chauffeur Service’s egregious disregard for safety, in dispatching a stretch limousine with an out-of-service order for a passenger charter trip, resulting in the failure of its brake system.”

During the trial, the protection argued that Hussain had paid a company to mend problems in the car, however that the company didn’t entire the paintings, in line with CNN associate Spectrum News Albany.

Hussain intends to enchantment the verdict, his lawyer mentioned.

“I am heartbroken for my client and his family, but also for the families of the 20 lost souls,” lawyer Lee Kindlon informed CNN. “While we believe the verdict was in error and we are already planning the appeal, the Hussain family wants only the best for those affected.”

CNN has sought remark from the Schoharie County district lawyer’s administrative center.

Hussain is scheduled to be sentenced on May 31, in line with Spectrum News Albany.

Among those that died in the crash have been young parents, newlyweds, artists, athletes and four sisters from the same family. Many of the sufferers have been from the upstate town of Amsterdam, about 20 miles north of the crash website.

Relatives of the sufferers embraced Wednesday in a Schoharie County court docket after the verdict used to be learn there, Spectrum News Albany reported.

“Today we waited for a long time. It’s been a long time coming,” Jill Richardson-Perez, mom of sufferer Matthew Coons, informed the outlet. “It might’ve been a shorter trial than people thought, but for us sitting in that courtroom, it was a long trial. Those were long, long days.”

“I’m happy but sad, which is a difficult thing to express and explain,” mentioned Mary Ashton, mom of sufferer Michael Ukaj, informed Spectrum News Albany. “I’m happy for my son. He has finally gotten justice, and that’s exactly what I’ve been fighting for.”