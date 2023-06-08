Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reunite over dinner with his parents in London







Hollywood megastar Leonardo DiCaprio has been noticed taking part in a night meal with Gigi Hadid in London.

The duo joined the `Titanic` megastar`s dad and stepmom for the effective eating revel in in England`s capital town, stories Mirror.co.united kingdom.

The assembly got here as a wonder after the actor, 48, and fashion, 28, had been stated to have shared a short lived romance previous in the yr. However, their dalliance reportedly temporarily fizzled out with Leo having been connected to a lot of different ladies in the months that adopted

The `Wolf of Wall Street` primary guy was once noticed exiting the Chiltern Firehouse earlier than making his strategy to the well-known London eating place. Dad George and stepmum Peggy Farrar arrived previous in the night time.

Mirror.co.united kingdom additional states that Gigi was once later observed leaving the similar spot and making her strategy to the eatery on her personal simply after Leo. A couple of hours later the pair left moments aside. Hollywood megastar Leo was once observed having a look very informal in a black bomber jacket which was once buttoned up.

He paired the outfit with black denims, white running shoes and an all-black LA Dodgers baseball cap, whilst additionally dressed in a gentle blue face masking. Stepmom Peggy wore a down jacket, alongside with matching white pants. For sneakers she went with a couple of lavender and blue Hoka running shoes, whilst she finished her apparel with a cream shawl round her neck.

