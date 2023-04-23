LEGISLATIVE ROUNDUP: Texas House OKs cheaper prescriptions | News





Last week, the Texas House handed a invoice aimed toward reducing the price of pharmaceuticals for Texans. Roughly 42% of Texans skip or ration doses of prescription medicine because of top prices, so the invoice seeks to create a wholesale prescription drug importation program with Canada. The invoice, authored by way of Round Rock Democrat state Rep. James Talarico, directs the state Health and Human Services Commission to create a program permitting Texas to soundly deliver reasonably priced pharmaceuticals into the state. Lawmakers consider this may enlarge festival, build up provide, and reduce costs. The invoice handed in the home 144-1. While the invoice goals an change with Canada, Wichita Falls Republican state Rep. James Frank, who additionally authored the invoice, mentioned he’s open to identical exchanges with European international locations. The invoice additionally has reinforce within the Texas Senate, with state Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, authoring a Senate model.

On Monday, the Senate handed Senate Bill 260, from state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham. The invoice would take away electorate from the state’s voter registration rolls if they’ve no longer participated in two consecutive election cycles, which spans 25 months. Senators additionally voted in choose of Senate Bill 1911 and Senate Bill 1933, shifting each to the House for attention.

A $308 billion funds was once voted in choose by way of the Texas Senate on Monday, every week after the House handed its funds. Both chambers at the moment are set to amend variations. Lawmakers even have $33 billion in surplus cash, and they’ve agreed to allocate a few of it. The Senate and the House additionally fluctuate on key elements reminiscent of the way to deal with emerging belongings taxes and faculty selection, additionally known as vouchers. On the Senate aspect, $16.5 billion has been allotted to reinforce a belongings tax reduction plan contingent upon voter approval in November.

The House Select Committee on Community Safety mentioned a number of gun reform expenses together with one that may elevate the minimal age to buy an attack rifle. The Uvalde gunman bought two attack rifles in an instant following his 18th birthday, and days later killed 19 youngsters and two educators at Robb Elementary School ultimate May, making it the deadliest college capturing in Texas historical past. Kimberly Rubio, mom of Uvalde sufferer Lexi Rubio, suggested lawmakers to make their neighborhood more secure and save lives by way of vote casting for a invoice that may elevate the age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. Veronica Mata, mom of Uvalde sufferer Tess Mata, additionally spoke out in choose of the invoice. Despite testimony urging lawmakers to lift the age, a number of audio system driven again at the invoice, pointing out they consider it will do not anything to save lots of lives and as a substitute infringe on rights. All expenses mentioned have been left pending in committee.