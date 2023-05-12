Legal battles ensue over a popular phrase used in local nonprofit names

The Tampa Bay Latin Chamber hosts a number of neighborhood occasions all the way through the bay space, together with a accumulating known as Cafe Con Conexiones, that means espresso with connections. However, the non-profit lately gained a stop and desist letter from a outstanding Tampa regulation company soliciting for that they alter their identify.

According to Danielle Hernandez, President of the Latin Chamber, the letter said that they should stop the use of the identify Cafe Con Conexiones as it’s too very similar to Cafe Con Tampa, any other local non-profit group that hosts gatherings. Cafe Con Tampa had trademarked the phrase “Cafe Con”, that means “coffee with”, and sought to offer protection to their distinctive identify, which took a number of years to expand.

While the Latin Chamber feels focused and believes they have got a proper to make use of a not unusual phrase in their very own language, Cafe Con Tampa insists that another identify could be too complicated for the neighborhood. Registered patent lawyer Anton Hopen explains that proof of tangible confusion is a very powerful in those eventualities, and that trademarking will simplest build up the worth of a distinctive identify.

For the Latin Chamber, responding to the stop and desist letter could be a vital monetary burden as a non-profit, so they have got as a substitute opted to trademark a new identify, Cafecito Con Conexiones. While Hernandez believes that not unusual words aren’t eligible for trademark coverage, Hopen explains that trademark regulation is advanced and multi-faceted. Ultimately, Cafe Con Tampa maintains that protective their distinctive identify is very important and that different organizations can take the effort and time to expand their very own.