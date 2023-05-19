LeBron James hilariously fumbles away easiest dunk of his playoff career in Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2

LeBron James has carved a name as one of essentially the most robust and speedy transition scorers in the lengthy historical past of the NBA. He’s been unstoppable, with an innate skill to make fighters glance foolish and rack up issues very easily. This has been the tale for nearly twenty years, however all over Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, he faltered. No damage or defeat used to be the motive; it used to be a fumbled ball that allow him down.

James used to be making an attempt a windmill dunk, in quest of to make a undeniable remark with his play. Had he used each fingers to regulate the ball, he would have made the basket with relative ease, however as an alternative, he fumbled it and misplaced the chance to make a very easy two issues. This used to be no longer the one failure of the night time for James as he had neglected a wide-open layup previous in the sport. In high-intensity playoff video games, a transformation in rating can ceaselessly outline the sport, and just one bucket is had to exchange a sport’s consequence. If the Lakers lose via a unmarried ownership, this second can be one of the defining issues of the sport.