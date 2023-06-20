Lawyer facing 30 to life for murdering his girlfriend dies in custody

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey attorney who confronted a long sentence for murdering his longtime girlfriend sooner than fleeing to Cuba 5 years in the past died Sunday after he used to be discovered subconscious in his cellular, government stated.

James Ray III, 60, used to be pronounced lifeless Sunday at University Hospital in Newark, the place he have been taken following a scientific emergency name on the county correctional facility, Essex County’s leader of workforce, Phil Alagia, stated in a remark. The scientific examiner’s place of business will decide the reason for loss of life and an investigation is underway, he stated.

Ray have been discovered subconscious in his cellular on Sunday night time, in accordance to Jim Troisi, the vice chairman of the union representing high-ranking prison workforce. A sergeant who discovered him administered Narcan, a drug that treats overdoses, sooner than he used to be taken to the sanatorium, Troisi stated.

Authorities stated Ray shot 44-year-old (*30*) Bledsoe in October 2018 in their Montclair house after she dropped their daughter off in class. Prosecutors stated she have been making plans to transfer out and used to be scheduled to meet with a realtor that day. Ray argued he acted in self-defense.

After the slaying, Ray ready a number of paperwork, withdrew exams and money from a neighborhood financial institution, picked up his daughter from college and dropped her off with his brother at a New Jersey eating place, after which fled to Mexico and Cuba, government stated. His life as a fugitive did not remaining lengthy — he used to be returned to the United States in November 2018 and has been in custody ever since.

Jurors deliberated for simply 3 hours remaining month sooner than convicting Ray of first-degree homicide and guns fees, prosecutors stated. He confronted 30 years to life in jail, NJ.com reported.

“He was reasonably stoic,” recalled Thomas Ashley, one in all two protection lawyers on the two-month trial in Newark. “He didn’t show any emotion.”

Raised in Brooklyn, Ray served as a Marine after which spent two years as a New York City police officer sooner than incomes an M.B.A. and going to regulation college.

Ashley informed NJ.com that he hadn’t met with Ray since his conviction, however he stated Ray gave the impression resigned as the decision used to be learn.

“This is a tragic ending to a tragic story,” Ashley stated.