Lawyer arrested in over decade-old rapes after being identified by genetic genealogy

The arrest used to be made in reference to a number of sexual attacks in 2007 and 2008.

Police have arrested 35-year-old Matthew J. Nilo, a former Boston lawyer, in reference to a number of decades-old rapes that happened in Boston. Officials mentioned they have been ready to spot the suspect the use of forensic genetic genealogy.

Nilo has been charged with 3 counts of annoyed rape, two counts of kidnapping, one rely of attack with intent to rape and one rely of indecent attack and battery, in step with Boston police.

The sexual attacks have been allegedly dedicated on Aug. 18, 2007; Nov. 22, 2007; Aug. 5, 2008; and Dec. 23, 2008, in the Boston community of Charlestown, in step with police.

“This arrest cumulates the investigation that employed the use of genetic genealogy from recovered evidence. All four cases are DNA connected,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox mentioned at a press convention.

Nilo used to be arrested in New Jersey following an investigation between the Boston Police Department, the New Jersey Police Department and Boston’s FBI administrative center.

“These investigations utilized sexual assault evidence collection kits with the assistance of detectives in identifying the suspect as the investigations continued,” Cox mentioned.

Additional assets for the investigation got here from the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant, which is helping town examine unsolved sexual attack crimes, in step with Cox.

Efforts have been introduced in May 2022 to check unsolved sexual attack instances that posed probably the most danger to public protection, Cox mentioned.

Authorities introduced in 2008 that the instances have been hooked up thru DNA proof, however had no suspect on the time. Through genetic genealogy, detectives can seek for kin of an unknown suspect thru DNA voluntarily submitted to public databases after which slender the members of the family all the way down to a most likely wrongdoer.

“While we know today’s arrest of Mr. Nilo cannot erase the harm he allegedly inflicted upon his survivors, we believe we have removed a dangerous threat from our community,” FBI Boston Division Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta mentioned on the press convention.