Lawmakers divided on gun control, immigration and debt ceiling ahead of White House talks





On Tuesday, President Biden is scheduled to satisfy with congressional leaders on the White House to talk about the debt ceiling. This assembly comes at a vital time, only some weeks earlier than a possible default. Additionally, the assembly takes position amidst a backdrop of contentious problems together with gun keep an eye on, immigration, and the surge of migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border.

As reported by means of CBS News, the 12 months 2021 has already witnessed 202 mass shootings, additional fueling the continuing debate on gun keep an eye on. Meanwhile, the immigration disaster continues to escalate, with 1000’s of migrants crossing the border every day, overwhelming border officers and amenities.

Amidst this stressful political local weather, President Biden is predicted to interact in discussions with congressional leaders on tactics to deal with the debt ceiling. This is a vital factor, as a failure to lift the debt ceiling will have serious penalties for the economic system.

- Advertisement -

CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steven Portnoy and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane will duvet the newest tendencies of those problems. Stay knowledgeable with the newest breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting by means of turning on your browser notifications.

