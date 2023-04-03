Latham to lead NZ ODI side in Pakistan, Saqlain assistant coach





Tom Latham will captain New Zealand’s ODI squad on their excursion of Pakistan in April.

The 15-member squad is considerably depleted from New Zealand’s complete power squad, with Tim Southee, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell and Lockie Ferguson all given clearance to take part in the continuing IPL. Kane Williamson used to be additionally a part of the IPL, however has been dominated out with a knee damage.

“We’ve enjoyed a number of exciting matches against Pakistan across both white ball formats in the last season home and way,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead stated. “They are a tough team no matter where you take them on.

“The a hit ODI Series previous this yr in Pakistan supplied large studying alternatives for the avid gamers and having extra ODI fit revel in is incredible in a World Cup yr.”

New Zealand are likely to have intimate information about the current Pakistan team thanks to a recent addition to their coaching staff. Saqlain Mushtaq, who until February was head coach of the Pakistan national side, has joined New Zealand as assistant coach.

“Having somebody with Saqlain’s revel in is a large spice up for the gang,” Stead said. “We are taking a look ahead to the insights he can be offering us to assist our arrangements for native prerequisites, and in explicit the help he may give to our spin bowling crew.”

The squad is similar to the one that recently hosted Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series, which New Zealand won 2-0. It includes Cole McConchie and Benjamin Lister, yet to make their ODI debuts, with McConchie the second highest scorer across formats in New Zealand’s domestic competitions this season.

"Cole has been a pace-setter for Canterbury and at New Zealand A degree for a variety of seasons however his contributions to profitable video games throughout codecs actually stood out this summer time," Stead said. "His talent set with bat and ball is a precious one, particularly in the prerequisites we're most likely to face in this excursion."

New Zealand arrive in Pakistan to play five T20Is, followed by five ODIs. The ODIs begin in Rawalpindi on April 26, with the remaining four in Karachi. The final game takes place on May 7.

The tour includes extra games tacked on to the tour as compensation for New Zealand pulling out of their tour to Pakistan on the day of the first game of their tour in September 2021, citing security concerns. In May 2022, New Zealand paid Pakistan an undisclosed sum of money and agreed to play the extra games, which will be realised now.

New Zealand ODI squad: Tom Latham (capt),Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.







