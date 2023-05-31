Latest Astros updates are raising eyebrows, trade questions

Despite the Houston Astros’ luck lately, some lovers really feel that the nationwide media nonetheless fails to present the group correct admire. While I used to be no longer prior to now satisfied, I’m beginning to consider this sentiment. Two contemporary examples spotlight this factor:

Firstly, MLB.com printed an inventory of gamers who may just doubtlessly win their first MVP Award this yr. While the checklist integrated proficient gamers like Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcus Semien, it excluded Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez- arguably probably the most deserving candidate. Alvarez is these days batting .284 with 14 house runs and 48 RBIs, and has performed greater than part of his video games in left box. While some would possibly argue that Alvarez’s place as designated hitter is usually a explanation why for his exclusion, the statistics obviously show another way. In reality, Alvarez is having a greater season than the entire gamers who made the checklist, except for Acuna Jr. of the Braves, who’s batting .327, however trails Alvarez in house runs (11) and RBIs (30).

Secondly, Jayson Stark of The Athletic created an inventory titled “Which active players are on track for baseball’s Hall of Fame?” He divided the checklist into seven classes: In at this time, within the Red Zone, on a trail, I want there used to be a trail, get again to me in 5 years, was within the Red Zone, and case no longer closed. While lots of the applicants on Stark’s checklist have impeccable credentials for the Hall of Fame, together with Mike Trout, Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Miguel Cabrera, Zack Grienke, and Joey Votto, this checklist raises some questions. Specifically, why is Votto at the checklist and no longer Jose Altuve? Altuve, who has performed his complete occupation with the Astros, has a occupation batting reasonable of .307, 1946 occupation hits, 8 All-Star Team nominations, and one MVP Award. Furthermore, Altuve has excelled within the postseason, with 23 house runs and 49 RBIs in 19 playoff sequence. In comparability, Votto has most effective seemed in 4 playoff sequence and has failed to supply any noteworthy statistics in the ones video games. Despite those transparent distinctions, Altuve is most effective indexed in Tier 3, “on a path.”