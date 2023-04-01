Late-Inning Rally Falls Short for Baseball In Series Opener Against Texas A&M

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Ole Miss baseball staff (15-10, 0-7) opened a three-game sequence towards Texas A&M (16-10, 2-5) Friday night time with an 8-6 loss. The Rebels have now misplaced 4 in a row and are nonetheless in the hunt for their first win in convention play.
Jacob Gonzalez were given the scoring began early for the Rebels, launching a 440-foot house run to middle box with Calvin Harris on board to provide Ole Miss a 2-0 lead.
Texas A&M would tie issues up within the backside of the second one inning after they strung in combination a solo house run, a double, and an RBI unmarried. Jack Dougherty was once in a position to restrict the wear within the body, inducing an inning-ending double play.
Anthony Calarco hit his first house run in SEC play within the most sensible of the fourth inning, giving the Rebels a snappy 3-2 lead. The Aggies spoke back again within the backside of the inning with a solo house run of their very own to tie the sport over again.
In the highest of the 6th, Calarco opened issues with a leadoff stroll and moved to 2d base on a unmarried via Will Furniss. Peyton Chatagnier doubled down the proper box line to deliver Calarco house and put the Rebels in entrance 4-3.
After the final touch of the 6th inning, the sport went right into a 1:27 climate prolong with rain and lightning within the space. The prolong successfully ended Jack Dougherty’s night time as he went six innings and gave up 3 runs on seven hits whilst hanging out 3. It was once his longest get started since March 3 towards Maryland, tying his career-high.
Coming out of the prolong, Texas A&M loaded the bases on a bunt unmarried, error, and intentional stroll with one out within the inning. Jace Laviolette then laced a grand slam over the proper box fence to provide the Aggies a three-run lead.
Texas A&M added any other run in 8th on a solo house run, their fourth of the sport.
Kemp Alderman hit his team-leading 11th house run of the season within the most sensible of the 9th inning because the Rebels put in combination a past due rally. Alderman made it 8-6, however Ole Miss may just now not deliver anymore runs throughout, falling in sport one.
Ethan Groff, Jacob Gonzalez, and Will Furniss all had two hits within the sport.
Game two between the Rebels and the Aggies will happen the following day at 7 p.m. The contest can also be watched survive SEC Network.
Keep up with the entire newest news and information at the Rebels via following Ole Miss Baseball on Twitter at @OleMissBSB, on Facebook at Facebook.com/OleMissBaseball, and on Instagram at Instagram.com/officialolemissbsb. Also, apply head trainer Mike Bianco on Twitter at @CoachMikeBianco.
tale via Source link