Monday, March 20, 2023
Large police presence near Skillman Street and NW Highway

DALLAS — The intersection of Skillman Street and Northwest Highway must be have shyed away from as there’s a heavy police presence within the space. 

Dallas police say officials answered to a decision for provider on the location, and that the scene is lately being labored as a barricaded particular person. 

SWAT used to be notified of the location and a suspect is now in custody, police say.

The suspect, who used to be inside her automotive, got here out after police fired a flash bang and fuel canisters into her again window, police mentioned. No photographs had been fired. She got here out willingly and used to be apprehended via SWAT.

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

