Lamar Jackson not at first Ravens OTA session, but expected to participate this week, per report

The Baltimore Ravens held their first OTA observe on Monday, but Lamar Jackson, their famous person quarterback, was once absent. Nevertheless, in accordance to ESPN, Jackson is predicted to arrive and participate within the exercises this week, as those classes are voluntary.

With a five-year contract value $260 million, that includes $185 million assured, signed final month, Jackson is now the NFL’s highest-paid participant. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lags at the back of him.





During the 2022 season, Jackson performed in 12 video games, reaching 17 passing touchdowns and 7 interceptions, averaging 186.8 passing yards per sport. He was once the workforce’s beginning quarterback in 8 out of 12 video games, but a PCL harm compelled him out of the season. However, the squad nonetheless controlled to get into the playoffs as a wild card workforce with a file of 10-7.

There seems to be no holdout via Jackson from OTAs. However, there may be most probably extra consideration being paid to the topic since the Ravens will likely be introducing a brand new offense underneath their newly appointed offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. Monken was once in the past the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks trainer at Georgia, having gained two immediately nationwide championships during the last 3 seasons.

As per expectancies of extra passing on offense in 2023, and with Greg Roman out and Monken in rate, the Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. as a large receiver in unfastened company and purchased Zay Flowers within the first spherical of the 2023 NFL Draft, proving the workforce’s preparedness.