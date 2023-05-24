Lamar Jackson arrives at Ravens facilities for team’s next round of OTAs, per report

The Baltimore Ravens just lately kicked off their first OTA follow and megastar quarterback, Lamar Jackson, used to be absent. However, in step with ESPN, Jackson joined the staff on Tuesday, in the future forward of the next round of voluntary workout routines.

Jackson, who signed a five-year deal price $260 million with $185 million assured, become the highest-paid participant in NFL historical past closing month. His new moderate annual worth of $52 million outdoes Jalen Hurts, the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.





In 12 video games performed in 2022, Jackson had a median of 186.8 passing yards per contest whilst recording 17 passing touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He went 8-4 because the starter sooner than succumbing to a PCL harm that ended his season. Despite this setback, the Ravens nonetheless controlled to head 10-7, incomes a wild card spot within the playoffs.

Experts are paying shut consideration to Jackson’s attendance at OTA practices because of the brand new offensive scheme being applied by means of the team’s new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. Before becoming a member of the Ravens, Monken were the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks trainer at the University of Georgia for the previous 3 seasons, profitable two nationwide championships within the procedure.

In gentle of Greg Roman’s departure and Monken’s hiring, many analysts be expecting the Ravens to take a extra competitive method to their passing recreation this upcoming season. To get ready for this, the staff added Odell Beckham Jr. in loose company and drafted Zay Flowers within the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.