Lakers vs. Nuggets: Western Conference Finals feature same big names as 2020, but some notable differences





The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are set to play every different within the Western Conference finals, which would possibly evoke a way of deja vu as the groups confronted off within the same place in 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA season used to be halted and resumed in Orlando, the place the Nuggets and Lakers competed in 5 video games for the sequence win. The Lakers went directly to win the NBA Finals in opposition to the Miami Heat. Similarly, the Eastern Conference finals will feature a rematch between the Heat and Celtics as they did in 2020.

Despite comparisons between the 2 matchups, it’s transparent that a number of differences outweigh the similarities within the upcoming sequence. Roster development is without doubt one of the most blatant differences as just a handful of avid gamers stay from all sides. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the one returning participants from the Lakers’ 2020 championship staff, whilst Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. have been the one avid gamers provide for the former postseason assembly between Denver and L.A.

With that during thoughts, let’s take a look at 5 similarities and differences between the 2020 and 2023 Western Conference Finals. Firstly, Davis is anticipated to dominate the sequence, very similar to 2020. Jokic could have a difficult time guarding Davis, who averaged a team-high of 31.2 issues and six.2 rebounds over 5 video games, taking pictures 54.3% from the sector. Secondly, the Lakers wouldn’t have as many big avid gamers to throw at Jokic this time round. In 2020, the Lakers had a number of guys, together with Davis, to wear out Jokic, but most effective Davis stays this 12 months.

Thirdly, Denver has upgraded the guard protecting LeBron. Aaron Gordon has been an underrated side of Denver’s good fortune within the playoffs this season. He stored Karl-Anthony Towns underneath keep an eye on within the first spherical and restricted Kevin Durant within the semifinals. In the 2020 Conference Finals, Jerami Grant defended James, but he used to be too small to make an have an effect on. However, Gordon is more potent and an excellent candidate to protect LeBron.

Fourthly, Murray would possibly repeat his bubble performances. In the Orlando bubble, Murray scored two 50-point video games in opposition to the Utah Jazz and a 40-piece in opposition to the Clippers in ultimate 12 months’s convention semifinals. Despite now not scoring at his height in opposition to the Lakers in 2020, he nonetheless averaged 25 issues, 7.4 assists, and four.4 rebounds on 51.8% from the sector. However, this 12 months, the Lakers’ weaker defender, Caldwell-Pope, is on Denver’s aspect, and Caruso now not performs for the Lakers. Instead, Murray would possibly face a problem from D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Schroder.

Lastly, the Lakers intensity is extra productive in 2023 than in 2020. In the former convention finals, Lakers most effective were given contributions from Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma outdoor of LeBron and Davis. However, in 2023, the Lakers could possibly depend on their function avid gamers extra, such as Schroder, who just lately entered the beginning lineup for Game 6 in opposition to the Warriors.

In conclusion, whilst the Western Conference finals feature two groups that experience met earlier than, the differences within the roster would possibly result in an absolutely other result this 12 months.



