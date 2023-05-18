Lakers vs. Nuggets prediction, odds: 2023 NBA Western Conference finals picks, Game 2 bets by proven model





Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Western Conference finals will happen on Thursday at Ball Arena, the place the Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Lakers in top time. Denver is recently main the best-of-seven sequence after prior to now successful Game 1, scoring 132 issues and conserving on for a six-point win after a overdue price from the Lakers.

LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (foot) are each indexed as possible for Los Angeles, with Mo Bamba (ankle) being dominated out. The sport will start at 8:30 p.m. ET in Denver, with Caesars Sportsbook list Denver because the 5.5-point house favourite.

Before making any Lakers vs. Nuggets selections, it’s extremely advisable to try the NBA predictions and having a bet recommendation from the proven laptop model at SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated each NBA sport 10,000 occasions and has earned over $10,000 in benefit for $100 avid gamers on its top-rated NBA selections over the last four-plus seasons. The model has an excellent document of 72-38 on all top-rated NBA selections this season, returning virtually $2,900.

- Advertisement -

Now, the model has set its points of interest on Lakers vs. Nuggets and simply locked in its selections and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to peer the model’s selections. Here are a number of NBA having a bet traces and traits for Nuggets vs. Lakers:

– Lakers vs. Nuggets unfold: Nuggets -5.5

– Lakers vs. Nuggets over/underneath: 227 issues

– Lakers vs. Nuggets cash line: Nuggets -210, Lakers +175

– LAL: The Lakers are 22-25-1 in opposition to the unfold in highway video games

– DEN: The Nuggets are 30-17-1 in opposition to the unfold in house video games

The Lakers are anticipated to hide the unfold in Game 2, given their sturdy offensive efficiency in Game 1. Even although they had been not able to win the opener, they scored 129.9 issues in line with 100 possessions and produced a 66% true capturing mark within the contest. The Lakers even have intriguing offensive numbers within the 2023 NBA playoffs, averaging 25.1 assists and 12.4 turnovers in line with sport whilst producing greater than 24 loose throw makes an attempt in line with contest in playoff motion.

- Advertisement -

On the opposite hand, the Denver Nuggets were the finest group within the combination all through the playoffs, with a 9-3 document and out-scoring combatants by 8.3 issues in line with 100 possessions after their Game 1 win. The Nuggets were dominant at the offensive finish and robust defensively, with a defensive rebound charge of 77.3% and giving up handiest 23.3 assists in line with sport in postseason motion.

SportsLine’s model is leaning against the Over at the general, projecting the groups to mix for 230 issues. The model additionally predicts which aspect of the unfold hits neatly over 50% of the time, which will also be discovered by visiting SportsLine’s web site.



(*2*)