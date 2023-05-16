Lakers vs. Nuggets: Prediction for Game 1, series schedule, TV channel, storylines, odds, watch online

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers had been thought to be the most efficient groups within the Western Conference in 2020. However, each groups have confronted demanding situations ever since. In 2021, the Lakers struggled, and the addition of Russell Westbrook to their roster made issues worse. Meanwhile, the Nuggets misplaced Jamal Murray to an damage in 2021 and did not get him again till this season.

Now, each the Lakers and Nuggets have recovered and feature put in combination more potent rosters round their dominant avid gamers. As a consequence, they’re again the place they began 3 years in the past. The Nuggets and Lakers will face each and every different as soon as once more, with the winner incomes the proper to constitute the Western Conference within the NBA Finals. Game 1 of the series will happen on Tuesday.

Lakers at Nuggets – Game 1

Date: Tuesday, May 16 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 16 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Ball Arena — Denver

Ball Arena — Denver TV channel: ESPN | Live movement : fubo (try for free)

ESPN | : fubo (try for free) Odds: Nuggets -5.5; O/U 222.5 (by the use of Caesar’s Sportsbook)

Featured Game | Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Storylines

Lakers: During this postseason, the Lakers have adopted a identical development, successful the primary sport at the street after which successful their house video games. Despite their recognition, successful Game 1 at the street towards the Nuggets might not be a very easy feat. The Nuggets have not begun to lose a sport at house this postseason and went 34-7 in Denver all the way through the common season. Since those playoffs will happen each different day, Tuesday’s Game 1 is most probably the Lakers’ highest likelihood to win at the street, coming in absolutely rested and ready.

Nuggets: The closing time the Nuggets and Lakers confronted each and every different within the playoffs, the Nuggets had two emerging stars and no longer a lot else. Now, they’ve Aaron Gordon to protect LeBron James. They even have guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown to give a contribution on each ends of the ground, to not point out Michael Porter Jr. who’s now in a position for the highlight. While Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are stars at the crew, the trail to the Finals for Denver comes to their supporting solid. The Nuggets lacked one of these solid in 2020, however this can be a other tale now.

Series agenda

