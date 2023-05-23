Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Lakers vs. Nuggets live stream, TV channel for Game 4, how to watch NBA playoffs online, time, odds

By accuratenewsinfo
Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets are one recreation clear of their first-ever shuttle to the NBA Finals. The staff ruled in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, which put them in a commanding 3-0 lead. On Monday, the Nuggets may have a possibility to sweep the Lakers who knocked them out of this spherical 3 postseasons in the past. However, successful this recreation gained’t be a very easy job because the Lakers have an unbelievable file on their house ground. They have misplaced simply as soon as this postseason, which used to be in Game 3 in opposition to the Nuggets. Here are the main points on how to watch the sport:

Lakers at Nuggets – Game 4

  • Date: Monday, May 22 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles
  • TV channel: ESPN | Live flowfubo (check out for loose)
  • Odds: Lakers -3.5; O/U 224.5 (by the use of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game
|
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

Storylines

Lakers: The Lakers have grow to be nearly completely reliant on 4 avid gamers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves. This crew accounted for slightly below 82% of all Laker issues on this collection, and handiest Jarred Vanderbilt has been a competent contributor to Lakers’ protection. If the Lakers need to win, a few of their function avid gamers want to ease the power in this core.

Nuggets: Jamal Murray has been appearing exceptionally smartly, averaging 35 issues in line with recreation on this collection. This raises an enchanting query: may just he beat out his extra well-known teammate, Nikola Jokic, for the Western Conference finals MVP trophy? It could be quite ironic given Jokic’s status as a two-time NBA MVP, and Jokic may just simply take the Finals MVP trophy subsequent spherical in reaction, however it is great to see a distinct Nugget thriving at the largest degree

