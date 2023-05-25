Lakers trade rumors: Why a Trae Young deal is highly unlikely for L.A. this summer





Trae Young, the big name level guard of the Atlanta Hawks, has been related to the Los Angeles Lakers as the most recent participant they’ll goal so as to add to their roster. However, Young is now not the primary high-profile guard that the Lakers have thought to be obtaining. The crew has been attached to each big name guard who has modified groups up to now 5 years. This comprises gamers like Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and Bradley Beal.

When a big name perimeter participant turns into to be had, they’re inevitably related to the Lakers. This is because of a number of causes. First, Los Angeles is a wonderful position to play for many gamers. Second, the Lakers have a historical past of obtaining nice gamers for lower than they’re value. Third, LeBron James needs to dominate much less of the Laker offense and upload any other high-end ball-handler to the crew.

However, in spite of their passion in gamers like Mitchell, Paul, Durant, Lillard, and Beal, none of them have ever performed for the Lakers. The Lakers lacked the belongings to obtain those gamers. The identical scenario would possibly practice to Young as neatly. While the Lakers would like so as to add an All-NBA level guard like Young to their crew, they would possibly not have the vital belongings to trade for him.

The Lakers lately have two first-round choices, one in June and their unprotected 2029 variety, to provide along with Austin Reaves, a limited unfastened agent. However, this might not be sufficient to obtain Young from the Hawks. The Lakers would possibly not be capable to win a bidding struggle for him, because the Hawks hang the leverage in buying and selling Young, who nonetheless has 4 assured seasons left on his contract.

There is one state of affairs during which the Lakers may just gain Young, and that is by means of providing Anthony Davis in go back. This trade be offering may just make sense for the Atlanta Hawks as they have already got Dejounte Murray as their number one ball-handler. However, it is unlikely that the Lakers can be keen to trade Davis for Young as Davis is lately the awesome participant and has given no indication that he is serious about leaving Los Angeles.

Overall, whilst it is smart for the Lakers to believe including any other big name participant like Young to their roster, they would possibly not have the vital belongings to trade for him. It is imaginable that the Young rumors will finally end up just like the rumors for Mitchell, Paul, Durant, Lillard, and Beal, with the big name participant enjoying for a crew but even so the Lakers.



