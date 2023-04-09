Lakeland woman becomes millionaire after buying winning $2 scratch-off ticket

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County woman become a millionaire after buying a winning scratch-off ticket.

Lakeland resident Geraldine Gimblet received the $2 million prize from the Bonus Cashword Scratch-Off recreation. She claimed her winnings on the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, which she selected to obtain as a lump-sum cost of $1,645,000.

Gimblet bought her ticket from Beverage Castle, situated on Pipkin Road in Lakeland. The retailer will obtain a $2,000 bonus fee for promoting the winning ticket.

“At first the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best. He found the last one,” Gimblet stated.

Her daughter added that the day sooner than her mom purchased the ticket, she finished her closing remedy for breast most cancers.

“My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick. I’m just so happy for her,” she stated.