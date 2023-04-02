Lake Worth crash: 2 injured after crashing, falling off overpass







LAKE WORTH, Texas — Two other folks had been injured and brought to a space health center after police say they crashed and fell off an overpass in Lake Worth.

Lake Worth Police stated the crash took place on State Highway 199 at Interstate 820 early Sunday morning. Police posted on social media {that a} truck used to be touring on I-820 and left the roadway, falling off the overpass and touchdown the other way up on SH 199.

Two other folks needed to be extricated and had been taken to the health center in severe situation, police stated.

A portion of SH 199 used to be closed for a number of hours Sunday morning as crews wiped clean up the crash. It used to be absolutely reopened simply after 7:30 a.m.

Lake Worth Police stated it used to be assisted by means of River Oaks Police and Sansom Park Police.

No different main points had been launched.





