LAING SIGNS TO NEW YORK JETS, OJILE INVITED TO VIKING ROOKIE MINI CAMP

- Advertisement -

UMD Football’s Brent Laing has signed as an undrafted loose agent with the New York Jets and Zach Ojile has gained an invitation to the rookie mini-camp for the Minnesota Vikings.

The closing UMD Bulldog to be signed as an undrafted loose agent was once Jeremy Reierson in 2014 who was once signed to the Vikings.

Laing, a 2022 UMD soccer crew captain from Lakeville, Minn., was once the primary Bulldog to be invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. Laing just lately performed within the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas. Prior to the 2022 season, Laing was once named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch record for a 2nd time. In each 2022 and 2021 he earned first crew All-NSIC honors in addition to being named to the 2022 AFCA All-American First Team.

- Advertisement -

Minnesota local, Ojile, was once a two-time captain for UMD Football the place he gained an honorable point out at the Don Hansen All-American Team after the 2022 season. Additionally, Ojile was once named to the 2022 NSIC First-Team All-Conference and CCA All-Super Region Four Second Team.



