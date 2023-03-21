Kyrie Irving injury: Dallas guard leaves Memphis in walking boot

Irving mentioned the walking boot used to be “just precautionary” to give protection to his proper foot, which used to be a reaggravated toe harm he first of all harm just about two weeks in the past.

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks celebrity guard Kyrie Irving left Memphis in a walking boot after injuring his foot in the 3rd quarter of Monday’s 112-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Irving had his foot stepped on by way of Grizzlies ahead Dillon Brooks, and Irving performed in the course of the ache however struggled from the sphere after that time, going 0-for-8 in the fourth quarter. Irving mentioned he did not suppose Brooks did it on goal they usually simply were given their toes stuck in combination.

Irving injured the massive toe on his proper foot previous in the month, which pressured him to leave out 3 video games from March 11 to March 15. He mentioned Monday night time’s harm pressured his toe to curve at an bizarre attitude, which reaggravated the harm.

Irving advised the media after the sport that the walking boot used to be “just precautionary” to give protection to his proper foot.

"I just got to make it back home to Dallas and then start my recovery work and do everything I can to prepare for the next game," Irving mentioned. "Take time to rest and exhaust all my options possible to be ready to play the next game."

Kyrie left Memphis in a walking boot as a precautionary measure, he says. Irving mentioned his toe were given twisted at a peculiar attitude that re-aggravated he suffered nearly 2 weeks in the past. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/cYeeHOEaqp — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) March 21, 2023

Irving’s harm – without reference to the severity – provides to issues for the staff’s unwell well being, maximum particularly a few of the staff’s two superstars. Luka Doncic hasn’t performed since March 8 in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

With the loss to the Grizzlies on Monday night time, Dallas fell to the 7th spot in the Western Conference with a 36-36 file and handiest 10 video games closing in the common season.

Irving's well being – along Doncic – will likely be below the microscope of the general public eye, indisputably from Mavs enthusiasts, because the staff eyes a possible playoff run in the approaching weeks.

“Just looking forward to the next 48 hours to see what I can do,” Irving mentioned. “It’s unfortunate again. I felt like we had this game.”