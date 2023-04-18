Kylie Jenner dating Timothee Chalamet post breakup with Travis Scott







Kylie Jenner, the well known fact TV character and entrepreneur, has one thing new and thrilling occurring in her lifestyles, and it comes to an American actor named Timothee Chalamet. During the new Coachella pageant in California, she was once noticed with her buddies, together with Timothee Chalamet. No further information referring to their purported affair has been published; alternatively, the 2 had been it sounds as if noticed talking throughout Paris Fashion Week in January of this 12 months.

A supply has showed to Entertainment Tonight that the 25-year-old make-up tycoon (Kylie Jenner) and the 27-year-old Oscar nominee (Timothee Chalamet) are dating. However, consistent with the supply, it`s now not all that critical at this time. At this degree, they`re protecting issues informal. “It`s not serious, but Kylie is having fun hanging out with Timothee and seeing where it goes”.

Adding additional, “It`s been a lot of fun for her because it`s so different from her previous relationship”. “It`s all new and exciting for Kylie, and she`s having a great time.” Neither big name has addressed the romance publicly, nor have they stepped out in combination in an authentic capability.

Three months in the past, a supply instructed Entertainment Tonight that the mother of 2 Stormi Webster, Aire Webster, and her former spouse, Travis Scott, had been “on a break” and now not in combination.

In March, a supply instructed Entertainment Tonight that Kylie “wants to keep things cordial between her and Travis for the sake of their family. She wants things to be balanced and remain drama-free.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have endured their courting since 2017. After that, {couples} had been noticed in combination at a number of occasions and displays. Stormi Webster, Jenner and Scott`s first kid, was once born on February 1, 2018, and 2d kid of the couple Aire Webster was once born on February 2, 2022.





