Know healthy ways to eat bhindi to reap its benefits

Bhindi has been a beloved household vegetable! But if you are someone who scrunch their nose every time they see a plate of bhindi, then this might change your view. Get ready to discover the amazing health benefits of bhindi, also known as okra or lady’s finger. This unassuming vegetable might be small in size, but it is full of nutrients that can work wonders for your well-being. From blood sugar control to heart health and digestion, bhindi has got you covered. So, let’s take a look at the benefits of bhindi and how to eat it to make the most of its wonders.

Benefits of eating bhindi

Including okra in your diet can bring several health benefits. This nutritious vegetable is low in calories, high in fiber, and packed with essential nutrients. Let’s take a look at the benefits of okra as explained by dietitian and Nutritionist, Avni Kaul.

1. Blood sugar Control

Bhindi is an excellent addition to a diabetic-friendly diet. “The high fiber content in bhindi helps slow down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, which aids in regulating blood sugar levels,” says Kaul. By incorporating bhindi into your meals, you can potentially manage blood sugar fluctuations and reduce the risk of diabetes.

2. Weight management

The expert suggests if you’re aiming to maintain or lose weight, bhindi can be your ally. This vegetable is low in calories but rich in fiber, which provides a feeling of fullness and reduces unnecessary cravings. By adding bhindi to your meals, you can support your weight management goals while enjoying a nutritious and satisfying food.

3. Improves gut health

Bhindi is a fiber powerhouse, making it a valuable asset for digestive health. Kaul explains that lady finger has high dietary fiber content that promotes regular bowel movements, prevents constipation, and keeps your digestive system functioning smoothly. By including bhindi in your diet, you can improve digestion and maintain a healthy gut.

4. Heart health

Take care of your heart by incorporating bhindi into your meals. The soluble fiber called pectin found in bhindi has been linked to maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. By reducing the absorption of cholesterol in the intestines, bhindi may help lower the risk of heart disease. Prioritise your cardiovascular health by enjoying the benefits of this versatile vegetable.

5. Eye health

“Bhindi is a rich source of vitamin A and antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which play a vital role in maintaining healthy vision,” says Kaul. These nutrients protect the eyes from age-related disorders, such as macular degeneration and cataracts. By regularly consuming bhindi, you can support your eye health and preserve your vision.

How to eat bhindi in a healthy way?

“To fully enjoy the health benefits of bhindi, it’s important to prepare it in a nutritious manner,” says Kaul. Here are some delightful and healthy ways to include bhindi in your meals:

1. Sautéed Bhindi: Heat a small amount of oil in a pan, add chopped bhindi, and cook until tender. Season with spices of your choice for added flavor.

2. Steamed Bhindi: Steam whole or sliced bhindi until it becomes tender yet retains its crunch. Sprinkle some salt and lemon juice for a refreshing touch.

3. Bhindi Soup or Stew: Add sliced bhindi to your favorite vegetable or lentil soup for an extra dose of nutrition. Simmer until the bhindi is cooked through and flavors meld together.

By incorporating okra into your diet you can savor its incredible taste while reaping its abundant nutritional rewards. Embrace bhindi as a dietary staple and unlock its potential to enhance your overall well-being.