Knicks vs. Heat prediction, odds, start time: 2023 NBA playoff picks, Game 3 best bets by model on 71-38 roll





The New York Knicks and Miami Heat will face off in Game 3 in their Eastern Conference semifinal collection on Saturday afternoon on the Kaseya Center in Miami. This 2023 NBA playoff collection is lately tied at 1-1 and the Heat wish to jump again at house after shedding Game 2 by a 111-105 margin. However, Miami will have to cope with accidents to Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Caleb Martin (again) who’re indexed as questionable for the sport. The sport will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET and Caesars (*3*) lists Miami because the 4-point house favourite.

The over/below, or general collection of issues Vegas thinks might be scored, is 209 in the newest Heat vs. Knicks odds.

The model has already made its alternatives and NBA playoff predictions for Heat vs. Knicks.

Knicks vs. Heat unfold: Heat -4

Knicks vs. Heat over/below: 209 issues

Knicks vs. Heat cash line: Heat -175, Knicks +148

The Knicks have excelled at protection all through the playoffs with the best defensive ranking (105.9) within the postseason. Opponents are capturing handiest 44.5% from the sector and 33.2% from 3-point vary towards the Knicks, who’re additionally permitting handiest 19.9 loose throw makes an attempt, 22.9 assists, and 41.7 issues within the paint in line with sport. The Knicks have grabbed 73.4% of to be had defensive rebounds within the playoffs and 75.5% of the ones rebounds towards Miami. In addition, the Knicks led the NBA in issues allowed within the paint (45.9 in line with sport) all through the common season. However, the Heat’s offense has reached new heights within the playoffs, scoring 118.2 issues in line with 100 possessions up to now.

The model additionally says one aspect of the unfold hits smartly over 50% of the time.