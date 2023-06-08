King County prosecuting attorney could face wave of new Seattle drug cases | Washington

(The Center Square) – Amidst the failed council bill that would transfer drug possession prosecution authority from King County to the Seattle City Attorney’s Office, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office may be overwhelmed with future drug cases.

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion indicated that her office is not well-equipped to handle the anticipated flood of misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor cases. Due to low referral counts, Seattle City Council’s central staff has stated that the county’s recent focus has been on drug distribution cases rather than simple drug possession cases.

In fact, since Washington state’s temporary Blake fix took effect in late July, 2021, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has only charged two cases of simple drug possession throughout the county. Both of those cases were associated with felonies.

“It does not make sense to have Seattle’s misdemeanor work split between the Seattle City Attorney’s Office and [the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office],” Manion stated in the central staff memo. “This approach would be cumbersome, impractical, and cause significant confusion.”

Manion added that her office does not have the staff or resources necessary to take on misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor cases.

“The City Attorney’s Office is better equipped to handle these cases immediately with available and offered resources,” Manion concluded.

However, the Seattle City Council voted 5-4 to refuse Council Bill 120586 on June 6. Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison proposed the legislation and voiced her disappointment in the bill’s failure to pass out of the city council.

“Simply stated: in order to stop someone from smoking fentanyl or meth at a park, on a sidewalk, or in a bus, Seattle Police need both a criminal law and a prosecutor with the capacity and capability to take that case,” Davison said in an email to The Center Square. “The King County prosecutor has been clear that enforcement of simple drug possession and use cases is not appropriate for her office.”

Davison added that her office stands ready to take on drug possession cases and is willing to partner with any city councilmember who “wants to prioritize the health and safety of both our public places and those who are suffering on our streets.”

Notably, Seattle City Council central staff said that the city does not have the infrastructure for prosecution and diversion, it would need to quickly implement drug courts similar to what King County has.