Saturday, May 6, 2023
King Charles III’s coronation live updates: Hundreds of protesters gather in Trafalgar Square

Just as with royal weddings and funerals, Charles’ coronation is predicted to be seen through tens of millions of other folks around the globe.

Cameras are allowed within Westminster Abbey, so everybody at house gets an opportunity to look the most important moments of the day.

ABC News, “Good Morning America” and ABC News Live can have particular protection of the coronation on Saturday, May 6, from 5 to ten a.m. ET.

The 5 hours of particular protection can be to be had to circulate on ABC News’ virtual platforms, together with ABCNews.com and GoodMorningAmerica.com, cellular apps, social platforms and over-the-top (OTT) products and services.

ABC News Live will even instantly re-air the 5 hours of protection from 10 a.m. to a few p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6.

